Manchester United considering late move for Wolves’ Ruben Neves

Manchester United’s summer business may not be done yet as the club are considering a late swoop for Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

After signing the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in what has been a superb window so far, United still desperately need a midfielder.

The midfield has been the clear weakness in United’s last two Premier League games, with Fred in particular having a rotten start to the season.

Express Sport have reported that United are still in the market for one more signing with a move for Wolves’ midfield general not ruled out.

While a move is not thought to be imminent with the mood at Old Trafford being pessimistic, if this window has taught us anything it’s to expect the unexpected.

With Dan James’ confirmed move to Leeds for a reported £25 million plus add-ons, it is thought United would need another sale if they were to make any more signings.

And this now seems unlikely after West Ham opted for CSKA Moscow’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic instead of following up their interest in Jesse Lingard.

Nikola Vlasic joins West Ham on a permanent move from CSKA Moscow, done deal now also official. €30m plus €8m add ons final fee. Paperworks signed, statement confirms. ⚒️ #WHUFC #DeadlineDay Jesse Lingard has now huge chances to stay at Manchester United. #MUFC https://t.co/mE16uQDgpt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The 24-year-old Neves has been a revelation since signing for Wolves in the summer of 2017 from Porto.

Helping the club win the Championship before establishing themselves as a solid Premier League outfit playing European football.

The Portuguese international has played 179 times and chipped in with 20 goals and 10 assists, forming a firm partnership with fellow Portuguese star Joao Moutinho in the centre of midfield.

Having had a loan bid accepted for Lille’s Renato Sanches, could Wolves already be lining up his replacement if United do make a late surge for his signature?