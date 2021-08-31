Home » Paul Pogba is ‘very happy’ at Manchester United amid reports of him leaving this summer

Paul Pogba is ‘very happy’ at Manchester United amid reports of him leaving this summer

by Raj Dholakia
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is happy at the club amid reports of him moving to Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.

Norwegian outlet TV2 interviewed the Frenchman before United’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Pogba remaining tight-lipped about his future at the club.

He stated: “To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back; I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good.”

“When you get to a final and lose, it is always very painful. Now we are hungry to do better than last season, and we want to win a trophy.

“I’m happy. To be honest, I’m glad I’m feeling good. I’m healthy, have no injuries, and I’m happy, even if I would have preferred to win the last game [against Southampton]. It’s all about winning.”

Pogba has started the season in sublime form, registering five assists in the opening three games.

His link-up with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood has been a joy to watch.

The World Cup winner spoke about his relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“To be honest, I have known Ole for a long time, and we have always had a good relationship, and he is good with all the other players as well.”

“He was here as a player, so he knows the club very well. It’s been really good since he came in.” Pogba explained.

“His strength may be that he understands the players because he has been a player himself.”

“He understands the players. He understands when we might need rest, and he knows how to talk to the players. I think that’s his strength.”

Despite countless reports of him leaving the club, Pogba has acted like a model professional and worked hard in training and on the pitch.

He remains one of United’s most important players if they are to mount a challenge for the title.

