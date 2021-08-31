Real Madrid land former Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga

Any dwindling hopes of Manchester United making a late swoop for Eduardo Camavinga have been dashed by news of his transfer to Real Madrid.

Camavinga had entered the final 12 months of his existing Rennes’ deal and had been the centre of multiple, often contradictory, reports about his club future.

The 18-year-old was strongly linked with a move to United over the first few weeks of the window and was seen by many as the ideal long-term solution to United’s troublesome midfield issues.

However, Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano extinguished any slender hopes of a late swoop with the tweet:

‘Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add-ons. Medical already completed tonight.

Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW – no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG.’

Romano’s latest scoop was later confirmed with Real’s official confirmation of the transfer.

Although it’s not ideal news, it probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s been following the evolving Camavinga story over the summer.

United’s interest was most widely reported in early July, at which stage there appeared to be genuine optimism that a deal could be agreed.

However, the notion that the Reds could pull off a major coup was soon punctured by numerous reports claiming the starlet had his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

The wonderkid’s desire to move to Spain seemed to be public knowledge by mid-July, since when links to United have slowly receded.

Despite an eye-catching window that has seen Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Old Trafford, many onlookers consider the centre of the park to be an equally critical priority.

The news that Camavinga won’t be the player to fill the club’s midfield void will no doubt leave many fans eagerly awaiting updates on other possible targets, as the transfer countdown ticks towards midnight.