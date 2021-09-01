Anthony Martial was approached by French club Lyon for possible loan deal

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial reportedly had an approach from French club Lyon on deadline day for a possible loan return to his native country.

In the countdown towards the end of the transfer window, as usual, Man United had a very active day in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Cristiano Ronaldo was an unexpected and hugely appreciated arrival whereas Daniel James headed out on a permanent transfer to Leeds United.

The club also had other issues to attend to and it has now been reported that Martial was approached by French club Lyon for a possible loan deal according to French outlet L’Équipe.

Martial has struggled for form over the past season and hasn’t really kicked on since his wonderful hat-trick vs. Sheffield United when he was arguably at his best since joining the club.

Now 25 years of age, the French forward looks like he could be a liability going forward as he hasn’t shown his full potential at United consistently enough and could be falling down the pecking order since Ronaldo’s arrival.

According to the outlet, the Ligue 1 club previously held discussions with former Arsenal man Willian before his move back to his native country Brazil.

After the breakdown in talks, the club moved over to Martial and entered discussions with his entourage for a possible loan deal.

However, the French international didn’t agree with the deal and wanted to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

Now the deadline for transfer deals in France and England has passed, Martial will be staying with the club and will have to fight for the starting position he once occupied before he was injured last season.

It is going to be a near-impossible task considering the Red Devils have the in-form Mason Greenwood currently occupying the position and yet to start for the club this season is the experience of Edinson Cavani and the arrival of Ronaldo.

United fans certainly will not be complaining considering the depth in attacking positions is key for a title challenge.