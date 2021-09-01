Cristiano Ronaldo deal has not affected Manchester United’s plans to sign Erling Haaland

Despite the transfer window closing less than 24 hours ago, Manchester United are already looking ahead to next summer’s window.

Top of their wishlist is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and despite the unplanned cost of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, sources told ESPN that the club are still pushing ahead with next summer’s recruitment plans.

United face a battle to sign him with derby rivals Manchester City hoping to coax him to Manchester too.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed an interest in signing the striker.

A release clause can be triggered at the end of the 21/22 season, that’s reportedly set at €75m.

United came close to signing the Norwegian international from FC Salzburg during the 2019/20 winter transfer window but Haaland opted to go to Dortmund instead.

Haaland played for Solskjaer when he made his senior debut as a teenager for the Norwegian team Molde and so the pair have a good relationship already.

The arrival of Ronaldo could also strengthen the Reds hand, with Haaland’s admiration for United’s new signing well known.

PSG may look for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe as he is expected to go to Madrid as a free agent.

Meanwhile, City’s failed attempts to sign Kane and Ronaldo may leave them wanting to pull out all the stops to secure the 21-year-old.

On top of that, Bayern are looking for a long-term replacement for Lewandowski.

Manchester United will hope they can have as much success with their transfer targets next summer as they did this year.