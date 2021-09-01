Cristiano Ronaldo: Perfect time for Manchester United return

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has finally given his first interview with the club following his recent arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved fast to sign the Portuguese wonder, once it became obvious he was available and ready to leave Juventus.

No one truly predicted Ronaldo would seek to depart from Italy and most of it was put down to pure speculation.

After all, Juventus had re-signed Max Allegri, the same man who won them multiple titles.

It made sense if the versatile attacker wanted to stay put and try to get his former side to win the Serie A but instead he will feature regularly at Old Trafford.

According to the club’s official website, Ronaldo said: “Well, as you know, I have a fantastic history with this amazing club. I was there at 18 years old and of course I’m so happy to be back home after 12 years. So I’m really glad and looking forward to start my first game.

“As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon.

“For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me. He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person.

“I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made it. It’s right on point in my opinion.

“I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things.

And on speaking to Solskjaer he said: “Well, we had a chat, but of course I’m going to have time to speak with him face to face, to know what he expects.

“As you know, I played with him for two or three years at Manchester United so I have a good relationship with him but now with a different role, I’m a player and he’s a coach.

“But it doesn’t matter, my relationship with him is great and as I say before, I’m there in Manchester to help the team achieve his results and the coach can count on me for whatever he wants. So I’m available for everything.

“Well, the fans is the key of football. Now, with all the stadiums full of supporters, it’s not the same that we had one year ago, those empty stadiums.

“The fans, they are the key, and I’m so glad. The Manchester United fans, they are special, I know, I remember very well.

“I know they still sing my music which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch, like I did before, like I do it all the time, and try to do my best, help the team score goals, make assists, win games, and I hope to see them very, very soon.”

The Peoples Person last covered Ronaldo news when reports claimed his arrival may convince Paul Pogba to renew his contract.

The talented Frenchman’s current deal runs out next summer and the Red Devils have been working hard to try and tie him down.

Pogba seems hesitant over signing a new contract and it seems as though he’s biding his time, waiting to see what direction the club will go in this season.

Fans will be salivating over the prospect of seeing the world-class pair play together on the same pitch.