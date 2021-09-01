Donny Van de Beek’s agent frustrated after Manchester United block deadline day move

The agent of Manchester United star Donny Van de Beek has expressed his disappointment with the club for blocking a potential move on deadline day.

There was reported interest from clubs in Italy, Germany and England for both a loan or permanent move for the former Ajax midfielder.

Guido Albers has claimed United failed to co-operate in transfer negotiations for his client and as a result the Dutchman will remain at United.

Talking to Voetbal International Albers said:

“There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good, but you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t.

“Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time.

“He’s been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now.”

The 24-year-olds lack of gametime at Old Trafford has led to him being dropped from the Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

New Oranje gaffer Louis Van Gaal rang Van de Beek and told him he must start playing games to regain his place in the squad.

The former United manager indicated last December that Donny ‘hasn’t made the right choice’ in signing for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek endured a difficult first season in England, appearing 36 times but only 15 of those were starts, contributing one goal and two assists.

So far this season he has failed to feature in any of United’s first three Premier League fixtures, but after the club’s willingness to keep him will be hoping to finally get his chance at Old Trafford.