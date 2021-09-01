Harry Maguire comments on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Harry Maguire has had his say on Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The United captain believes that Ronaldo will have a ‘huge impact’ on the club – both on and off the pitch.

In a pre-match press conference before England’s game against Hungary he stated: “For him to sign back for the club, the greatest player to play the game, it is amazing to have him at the club, and I’m sure he’s going to have a big impact on and off the field.

“Obviously, he’s going to improve our team as well with his goalscoring record.”

Ronaldo spent six years at the club between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances before leaving for Real Madrid.

But after nine years in the Spanish capital and then a three-year stint in Serie A, the 36-year-old has returned to Old Trafford with his eye on making history once again.

Ronaldo is an inspiration to many athletes around the globe and is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the pitch.

His competitive spirit and sheer will to excel in every aspect of his game will significantly benefit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After completing his medical in Lisbon, the 36-year-old is with his national side to play in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Man Utd first game after the international break is Newcastle at home. Last time Ronaldo played for Man Utd v Newcastle at OT, he scored hat-trick in 6-0 win. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo is expected to make his United debut against Newcastle on September 11 at Old Trafford.