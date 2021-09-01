Jadon Sancho: Gareth Southgate confirms injury problem for Manchester United star

England manager Gareth Southgate has delivered bad news to Manchester United fans in regards to Jadon Sancho‘s fitness.

The sensational winger was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s most expensive purchase this summer and supporters have been keen to see him in action.

United played the long game with Borussia Dortmund to eventually get their hands on Sancho and the hope is they will reap the rewards for a long time.

The young Englishman is a versatile player but many anticipate he’s mostly been signed to play as a creative right-winger.

The Red Devils struggled to break down stubborn defences last season and that’s where Sancho comes in, in regards to his role for his new club.

Southgate: "We've got a small knock with Jadon this morning so we're going to assess him. Everyone else is fine." — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) September 1, 2021

Hopefully Sancho’s knock is not one that needs much attention and one that he can get over pretty quickly.

There’s no heavy pressure on his shoulders to hit the ground running immediately with Manchester United but it would be helpful if he did.

Many anticipate the need for a period of adjustment and that he’s not just getting used to a new club but also a new league and environment.

He may be English and played in Manchester before but he hasn’t featured in the Premier League and learnt his trade in Germany.

Good form for England may have helped him in his bid to settle with United as any bit of confidence will prove useful.

However, if he starts his career with his new club struggling with injuries or minutes then it may harm him in the long run.