Paul Pogba: Cristiano Ronaldo arrival could convince Frenchman to extend stay

Cristiano Ronaldo is back and he is here to stay for at least the next two years after his recent arrival from Juventus and this reportedly could have a positive impact on Paul Pogba’s future.

The Frenchman has a contract that lasts until the end of this season and Manchester United have been trying to see if he will accept a new deal so he doesn’t leave on a free transfer, again.

This wouldn’t be the first time Pogba would leave on a free transfer as the first time he did this was in 2012 when he joined Italian side Juventus.

Pogba clearly wants to win trophies no matter where he is and this could be one of the reasons why he is stalling a new deal.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, since the arrival of Ronaldo, Man United remain confident that the signing alone can convince Pogba to stay for longer and commit his future to the club.

The feeling of the staff at the highest level at the club remains optimistic that the compelling statement of intent in the recent arrival will solely persuade the 28-year-old to stay.

From January, the midfielder can sign a pre-contract deal with any club outside of the Premier League, and with the winter transfer window approaching United will be acting fast to secure the player.

However, no progress has been made from the player in signing a new deal for the Red Devils.

Pogba returned to the club in the 2016-17 season where Manchester United went on to win the Europa League, the League Cup, and the Community Shield marking our last trophy, which was over four years ago now.

Pogba has played a key part in recent seasons scoring 38 goals since his return to the club and it’s clear to see that United play better when he is on the pitch.

However, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer we have been getting closer and closer to breaking that dry trophy run, reaching the Europa League final last season but failing at the very last hurdle on penalties.

United fans will be slightly worried that the time is ticking down on securing Pogba for a long time, however, they will believe that the progression under Solskjaer will be enough to convince the player.