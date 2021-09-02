Angel Di Maria: Ex Manchester United winger blames Louis van Gaal for his shortcomings at the club

Angel Di Maria has revealed the critical reason for his failure at Manchester United.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet TyC Sports, the Argentinian spoke about his time at Old Trafford. He blamed Louis van Gaal for ill-treating him despite performing well on the pitch.

He said: “My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes.”

“He displaced me from one day to the other. He didn’t like players being more than him.”

Before moving to United, the Argentinian was one of Jose Mourinho’s key men at Real Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil. The trio enjoyed plenty of success during their time together.

Di Maria generated plenty of excitement among United supporters when making his move from Madrid.

He joined the Red Devils in August 2014 for a then-record transfer fee of £59.7 million and was offered the iconic number 7 shirt at United – worn by the likes of Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

However, Di Maria failed to replicate his Madrid form- with just 4 goals to his name in 32 appearances.

He left Man United the following season for Paris Saint-Germain in a £44 million deal.

Since then, he has openly whined about his time in England and voiced his bitterness about United.

Di Maria didn't hold back 😳 pic.twitter.com/aGvQlnd6x4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2021

The fact is that he could not adapt to the physicality of the Premier League and did not want to work on his game.

Di Maria yet remains one of the most resented ex-players at Man United.