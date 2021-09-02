Cristiano Ronaldo could join Man United training five days earlier than expected

Cristiano Ronaldo may be able to join up with Manchester United earlier than expected after his record-breaking performance for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland.

United’s new signing spearheaded a 2-1 comeback against the Irish, scoring both goals after having missed a penalty.

The feat left the 36-year-old holding the record for the most international goals scored of all time, eclipsing Iranian Ali Daei by scoring his 110th and 111th for Portugal.

However, in removing his shirt to celebrate the historic goal, Ronaldo received a yellow card that means he is suspended for Portugal’s next match.

And according to A Bola, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos is considering releasing his captain from the squad and allowing him to join up with United a few days sooner than expected.

‘Fernando Santos said, in a press conference, that he will consider the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo from the work of the national team,’ the outlet said.

‘Against the Republic of Ireland, the Portuguese striker received his second yellow card in the World Cup qualifying phase and is therefore suspended and unable to participate in the game in Azerbaijan, next Tuesday.

‘Before, Portugal will face Qatar, in a friendly game scheduled for Saturday in Hungary. The coach referred to the wear and tear of travels from Portugal to Hungary and then to Azerbaijan, so CR7 could be spared and allowed to join Manchester United earlier.’

If Santos makes that decision today, it would mean Ronaldo potentially joining up with the Reds five days earlier than had been expected.

The news will come as a great boost to United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will relish the opportunity to integrate the star into his squad more quickly.

It would also mean that the Madeira-born man will arrive more refreshed, having potentially played two international games less during the break.

This could all put the legendary forward in line for an ideal first start in United’s next game, against Newcastle United at Old Trafford a week on Saturday.