Donny van de Beek: Agent opens up on treatment and Manchester United future

Donny van de Beek‘s agent Guido Albers has attempted to somewhat clear the air after some Manchester United fans were unhappy with his comments.

While this time around he’s spoken in-depth and his quotes haven’t been taken out of context, it’s a veiled warning at best from the representative.

Van de Beek was 2020’s most expensive summer signing for United but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t use him as much as some would have liked.

Many complaints were made with the Fred and Scott McTominay partnership in midfield but the legendary Norwegian stuck with the pair.

Given how Bruno Fernandes was essentially undroppable too, supporters struggled to see why Van de Beek was signed in the first place.

According to TalkSport, Albers said: “Donny is happy with the fact the club has so much trust in him.

“But last season was really painful because he didn’t play much. He was ready for this. It’s about choices and timing, you have to accept. He signed a six year contract, but he wants to play.

“In the last few weeks he showed he is ready for the new season and he showed what the club likes to see. So we will see in the next few months whether the club will use him or not.

“Hopefully they will use him, if not we have to find other solutions. But I don’t think it is necessary.

“In the next months, it will be clearer that Donny can be a really good Man United player and please the fans who are supporting him all the time. He will succeed.

“He is patient. He is a good guy. The problem is the environment is not patient anymore. People who write about him don’t know the story, they all write their own story. That’s 2021.

“At the end he wants to play, but he has to accept that he will have to be more patient than he was willing to be.

“He’s not the type of guy who does crazy things and changes his mentality. I think everybody will enjoy his qualities in the next months.

“Coaches will never do this [guarantee minutes]. So no, he won’t get guarantees and I think that’s fair. Coaches have to do their jobs and players have to do their job.

“In the end, if you get the chance and you get the minutes, you are in shape and you play well, you are responsible for your own career.

“He is not looking for guarantees. He is working hard every day and if he gets his chance he will go for it.”

It’s clear to see Albers has backtracked a little and made sure he didn’t say anything that could be taken out of context or would be considered offensive to the club.

However, he did make it a point to say he and his client will look elsewhere if Van de Beek’s situation doesn’t change.

It is a fair statement in some sense but perhaps the timing isn’t the best, considering the team have only played three games and it’s not a true measure of how important or unimportant anyone will be over the course of the season.