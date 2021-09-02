First pictures of Christiano Ronaldo wearing no.7 shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo will reclaim the no. 7 shirt as he returns to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo wore the squad number at his previous spell with the reds and made it his own.

However, upon his arrival speculation arose as to what number the Portugese international would wear since the number was taken by Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has now changed his shirt number to 21, the same number he wears when playing for his country.

“I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi [Cavani] for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said.

The no.7 shirt holds a special place in United’s history with legends such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham all wearing the number previously.

Ronaldo scored two goals for Portugal last night to break the international goal scoring record.

Due to suspension, Ronaldo has been released early from international duties and shall be allowed to train with the reds following five days of isolation.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo made 292 appearances, scored 118 goals and won nine trophies.

The 36 year old will be hoping to pick up where he left off and add to his trophy collection as he makes his debut.

It is anticipated that Ronaldo could feature in United’s game against Newcastle on Saturday 11th September, back in his red no.7 shirt!