Manchester United interested in January move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma

With the summer transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday, Premier League squads are now set for at least the next six months.

Manchester United decided against signing another midfielder this summer, instead securing the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in what can only be described as a successful window.

But reports have emerged that the club are one of a number linked with Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, and could look to revisit the situation in January.

I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January. #BHAFC #ARS #MUFC — Aden-Jay Wood (@AJWood16) September 1, 2021

Valued at around £40 million the Mali international has impressed since moving to the Southeast from Lille in 2018.

Making 99 appearances over the next three years, the defensive midfielder has racked up modest goal contribution numbers (four goals and two assists).

Last season proved to be a breakout season for the 25-year-old, producing more tackles and interceptions than any other player (174) and missing just two games both due to suspension.

Bissouma has been likened to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, even outperforming the World Cup and Champions League winner in key metrics last term, including tackles, interceptions and clearances.

United were linked with a plethora of midfielders this window, with the likes of Saul Niguez, Ruben Neves and Eduardo Camavinga all rumoured to be frontrunners for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds.

Perhaps their main target was West Ham’s Declan Rice, however after waiting a year to sign Sancho and eventually paying much less than originally quoted, United may follow a similar strategy with Rice.

Bissouma paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram following the 36-year-olds move from Juventus, hailing the all time great as an ‘inspiration’.

If United are still in the title race by the turn of the year, a winter move for Bissouma may prove the difference between becoming champions and falling short.