Mason Greenwood shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month award

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for August.

The 19-year-old has started the Premier League season brilliantly, scoring three goals in three games against Leeds United, Southampton and Wolves.

The Bradford-born star is shortlisted for the award alongside Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, West Ham’s Antonio and Said Benrahma, Spurs’ Eric Dier and Everton’s Demarai Gray.

Fans can vote for Greenwood to win the award at https://plpotm.easports.com/.

There were doubts as to whether Greenwood was strong enough to lead United’s line at the start of the season in the absence of Edinson Cavani.

Not only has he proved his doubters wrong, but his form has given United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a selection dilemma even with the arrival of Jadon Sancho, the impending arrival of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo and the forthcoming return from injury of Marcus Rashford.

He has also played 90 minutes of every game, something that only happened in eight Premier League games in the whole of last season.

Whether playing off the right wing or through the middle, Greenwood will be impossible to drop on current form.

There was some controversy over the fact that the in-form player has been overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s matches this week.

However, it would appear that the England boss is communicating well with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to manage the young star’s energy levels and game time.

United’s ‘starboy’ has scored 32 goals in 108 games for United, at an average of a goal every 191 minutes, a fantastic record for a teenager.

His contract runs to June 2025, with the option for a further year.