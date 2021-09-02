Women’s Super League match preview: Manchester United vs Reading

After the departure of Casey Stoney followed by some key players, United fans expectations are not as high at the beginning of this season as they were last.

Stoney had always been the key to players signing for United, she was a good player manager who cared firstly about the person and secondly about the player and it worked for this young squad.

Though for many, losing world cup winners Tobin Heath and Christen Press was inevitable, it still felt an impossible task to replace players of that calibre, especially with no manager in place at the time.

Two further first team blows came from the departure of young superstar Lauren James who went back to Chelsea to join her brother Reece and Amy Turner who went to Orlando.

Jess Sigsworth, a fan favourite also joined Leicester whilst Jane Ross went to Rangers.

However, the arrival of Marc Skinner at the helm also signalled the dawn of a new era for the club and along with it, some new players.

During a mixed pre-season, which entailed two draws and two wins for the reds, new signing Vilde Bøe Risa impressed whilst Sophie Baggaley looks set to mount a challenge to become first choice keeper.

For now, expect Mary Earps to start the season after pulling off some fine saves in the final pre-season game to keep United in it.

The Reds will kick off their WSL campaign tomorrow night at home to Reading.

Reading have always been a tough competitor; whenever the two sides have met, it’s always been a close contest.

When the two teams last played each other, Reading won 2-0 and they’ll be hoping they can do the same again on Friday night.

For Skinner, this will be his first competitive match in charge of the Reds and he will be keen to prove himself by walking away with the three points.