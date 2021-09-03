Cristiano Ronaldo’s early release from international duty means he will be able to join Manchester United early after five days of self-isolation.

His yellow card for a goal celebration against Ireland on Wednesday means he is suspended for Portugal’s next game and international manager Fernando Santos has allowed the star to leave camp and start the process of moving to Manchester.

United applied for special dispensation for Ronaldo to be spared quarantine under the elite sports ruling but this was refused and so he will be required to self-isolate for five days.

Whilst several papers from both Portugal and England are reporting the situation, none as yet have confirmed that the 36-year-old has already travelled to the UK to begin the quarantine period.

RTP via Sport Witness claimed that Cristiano would travel yesterday, which if true would mean his quarantine period would be over by Tuesday of next week.

That flight has not been confirmed, however, and it seems unlikely that the man of the moment would have been able to slip in unnoticed.

The Times says that ‘there has been no indication from the player or club about when Ronaldo will travel to the UK, but if he landed in Manchester on Friday, he would have to stay at his new home until Wednesday morning the following week before he is released.

‘Although that is not ideal, it will at least give Ronaldo three days’ training with his new team-mates before the Newcastle match, which kicks off at 3pm next Saturday.’

A work permit will also need to be obtained before he can play for United.

It remains to be seen whether United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will deem the Portuguese fit enough to start the game against Newcastle.

Ronaldo has made just one substitute appearance for Juventus this season in addition to the international match against Ireland.