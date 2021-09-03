Can Manchester United win the Premier League after a successful transfer window?



Manchester United’s summer transfer window was another crucial moment in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s efforts to rebuild the squad.

Many fans will be wondering if what was achieved will be enough to help secure titles back at Man United and some silverware for the younger squad members who have not experienced that success yet.

Sky Sports News posted a recent article where there is an in-depth analysis and pundit review on this summer’s transfer window and the talk of a potential title-winning squad.

The article starts with a claim suggesting this has been the best and biggest transfer window since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho improved key areas which needed to be sorted before the start of the new season while a homecoming for club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly happened.

United have now headed into their fifth season without a trophy and for a club with such stature, this is something that Solskjaer will be eagerly wanting to address this time around, after coming close in last season’s Europa League final.

The article goes on to look at the other clubs who have had good transfer windows and major improvements, for example, Chelsea, who recently brought back former United fan Romelu Lukaku.

Afterwards, they compare Ronaldo with Chelsea’s latest acquisition after they both battled it out in Serie A last season.

The Portuguese striker scored five more league goals last season than the Belgium striker clinching the Golden Boot.

Current champions, Manchester City also broke the domestic transfer fee in securing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher shared his opinion on this summer’s transfer window for United and their title chances.

“Forget Ronaldo’s age and name, we are talking about the guy who was top goalscorer in Serie A last season, so that is who United are signing, so it should make a big difference to them”

“And they’ve added other players in other areas as well, so it is about time United were fighting towards bringing that title back to Old Trafford”

The Red Devils managing to secure their former man for another spell is something that not only United fans are excited about. The whole league is excited to see such a global superstar return.

Pundit Paul Merson also had his say on United’s title-winning chances this season.

“There is no point Ronaldo coming back to Old Trafford and winning the Golden Boot, it’s all about winning the league.

“Solskjaer is managing the biggest club in the world of football, the pressure is on all the time. They have to win the league”

“Who wins you the league: Ronaldo or Harry Kane? For me, Kane does. If I’m the manager of a football club, I need players who are going to win me the title, and I’m not sure Ronaldo is.”

The third and final pundit to give his view was former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie Redknapp, who brought up the selection problems Solskjaer may face with his current attacking setup.

“How is Ole going to fit Ronaldo in?”

“United now have five players who can play in that frontline. Ronaldo, at his age, can only play as a central striker.

“Now, not having won anything at Manchester United as manager, he has to win something. For Ole, as excited as he is, trying to keep everyone happy will bring a lot of sleepless nights.”

Solskjaer faces a huge problem but it is one he may appreciate when it comes to selecting his next starting eleven with the squad depth looking as good as it can get for the manager.

after the international break, United next face Newcastle in the Premier League but with cup competitions and European leagues set to get going, the club should be seeing a lot of rotational squads coming up.

