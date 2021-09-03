Could Victor Lindelof be the answer to Manchester United’s midfield problems?

Victor Lindelof brushed aside question marks over his Manchester United future with a superb performance in Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Spain last night.

Building upon his standout displays at EURO 2020, the 27-year-old captained his national side for the first time and responded to the honour by leading them to a record-breaking win in Stockholm.

It was the first time Spain had lost a World Cup qualifier in an incredible 28 years, with Lindelof making a vital contribution in marshalling the home side’s resolute defence to victory.

Despite conceding an early goal to Carlos Soler, Sweden hit back within a minute thanks to a thumping drive from Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak.

Viktor Claesson scored the winner with just over half an hour to go, setting the stage for Lindelof to produce an immaculate defensive performance to help haul his teammates over the line.

So impressive was ‘The Iceman’ that social media was immediately ablaze with demands for Reds’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to remodel the centre-back into a holding midfielder.

‘Can’t you play CDM, Vic?’

‘Can you play in midfield? Ole has a few vacancies in that department.’

‘Lindelof at CDM will be a boss.’

‘Defensive midfield role is yours Victor. Go chat to Ole. Your passing range and ability to also get into the opposition box will serve us well! Good luck.’

Playing against Spain seems to bring the best out in Lindelof, who also happened to be named Man of the Match after the recent stalemate between the two sides at the Euros.

Although it’s perhaps slightly fanciful to imagine that he could make a late career transition into a very different role, it’s easy to see how fans might have come to this conclusion.

On his day, against a particular style of opponent, he’s more than capable of delivering a nigh on flawless defensive masterclass.

If there’s even a remote possibility that he could ease United’s midfield burden, Solskjaer will surely see it on the training ground. With Scott McTominay injured and Fred out of form, it might not be quite as far-fetched as it sounds.