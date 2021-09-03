Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri angry at transfer decision



Cristiano Ronaldo’s former manager at Juventus Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly angry at the club’s decision to let the player go back to his former club, Manchester United.

On transfer deadline day, United confirmed that the paperwork and medical to get Ronaldo’s transfer over the line had been completed pending a visa application.

The club purchased the player for a deal which could raise to £19.4m on a two year deal with an option of a further year.

According to the Daily Mail, seen as a regular goal threat for his former club, his former manager Allegri has been left fuming with the club’s decision as that attacking element is no longer at the club and the manager needed to replace him as soon as possible.

The 54-year-old manager had only rejoined the club in the summer after a spell in 2014 which lasted up until 2019.

The outlet goes on to report that Il Giornale, which is an Italian newspaper, reports that Allegri is furious with the club’s president, Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Speaking after a Serie A match vs. Empoli, the manager spoke to the media about the departure of Ronaldo.

“Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on.”

During his four year stint in Italy, the 36-year-old forward scored 101 goals in 134 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The Italian manager approached Juventus’ board and told them that there was no agreement on this transfer when he accepted the terms to rejoin the club.

Juventus were left with no time to spare once the transfer was official as it was only a couple of hours until the transfer window slammed shut in Italy.

Instead, a two-year loan deal for Everton’s Moise Kean was executed as a last resort and most likely the only option considering the time left in the window.

