Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United face shortage of shirt replicas due to Adidas delay

As confirmed by the club’s official website yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 shirt for Manchester United.

After days of speculation, fans will be excited to see the Portuguese in his iconic jersey.

The news has already caused a frenzy among United supporters, with the club facing a shortage of replica shirts.

The demand is exceptionally high, and Adidas cannot keep up with the surge in demand, claim The Independent.

Thinking of our colleagues at the Megastore this morning 😅 7️⃣ @Cristiano#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns

An Adidas spokesman told the outlet: “We are working in collaboration with MUFC to try and meet exceptionally high fan demand for our new designs but expect low availability of certain products.”

According to The Telegraph, United are understood to have made a dispensation request with the Premier League for Ronaldo to take the No 7 shirt with Cavani moving to No 21.

The Premier League approved this subject to certain conditions, such as reimbursing fans who had bought ‘Cavani 7’ shirts.

Ronaldo expressed his gratitude towards the Uruguayan for giving him his jersey number.

He stated: “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the No 7 shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi [Cavani] for this incredible gesture.”

Ronaldo moved clear of former Iran striker Ali Daei as the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football.

He netted his 110th and 111th goal for Portugal in their 2-1 win over Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers.

He is suspended for their next game in Qatar after receiving a yellow card for his celebration.

The Portuguese’s early release will extend his preparation time ahead of his anticipated ‘second debut’ for Man United against Newcastle next Saturday.

