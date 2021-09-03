Cristiano Ronaldo reported to have arrived in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram, the star has already arrived in Manchester to begin his quarantine.

The photos showed the family boarding a private jet, with ‘Manchester’ next to a destination pin and Cristiano’s name next to it.

Going by Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram, it looks like the Ronaldo family has arrived in Manchester 👀🔴 #mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/pllOJkMSKa — United Journal (@theutdjournal) September 3, 2021

The megastar has been allowed to leave the Portugal training camp six days early by head coach Fernando Santos after the player picked up a yellow card for celebrating a goal against Ireland.

The goal meant that Ronaldo is the world record international goalscorer.

United had hoped that quarantine could be avoided due to Ronaldo’s elite athlete status but this was not approved by UK immigration.

The player will therefore have to self-isolate for five days before joining his United teammates on Wednesday.

With the Red Devils’ next game against Newcastle United on Saturday week, this would give the Portuguese star just two days’ training before his first match.

The next game – which could mark Ronaldo’s full debut if the Newcastle game comes too soon, is in Switzerland against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday 14th.