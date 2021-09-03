Kai Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr set to play alongside each other at Man United academy

We may not see a Wayne and Cristiano link up at Old Trafford this season, but there will be one Rooney and Ronaldo duo in Manchester.

Kai Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr will play alongside each other in Manchester United’s under 12’s after Cristiano Sr’s sensational return to the Premier League.

Kai Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr are set to play for Manchester United's U12's together this season 🙌❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JrfsNVosfA — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 2, 2021

Kai joined United in 2020, having previously played for the youth sides of Manchester City and Bethesda SC Washington in the US.

Cristiano Jr played for Juventus after his dad’s move from Real Madrid in 2018, and reportedly scored 58 goals in his first season.

He shares the same ambition as his dad, as the latter revealed in a 2018 interview:

“I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad, he says he is going to be better [than me], but I think it’s difficult.

“I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well.”

Ronaldo said his son thrived under pressure, just like he did, adding: “Yes, he also plays for Juventus, and feels the pressure and likes it.”

Their dads enjoyed a very fruitful on-pitch career between 2004 and 2009, going on to score 371 goals for United in 851 games combined.

Winning every major trophy and individual award possible and both leaving Old Trafford as all time greats in the eyes of the United faithful.

Perhaps their crowning moment was the 07/08 season where alongside Carlos Tevez, they scored a staggering 57 Premier League goals, more than 14 of the 20 Premier League sides, going on to win the League and Champions League.