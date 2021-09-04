Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star touches down in England ahead of second debut

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has touched down in England as he attempts to prepare for a potential second debut vs Newcastle United.

The world-class forward joined his former side in sensational style as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pounced on his sudden availability.

Ronaldo opted to leave Juventus despite the Italian giants bringing former title winner Max Allegri back to the club.

It originally looked as though the stunning attacker would be heading to Manchester City but United acted fast to ensure that didn’t happen.

Ronaldo isn’t at his peak fitness yet but many expect him to start in the upcoming fixture, particularly since Solskjaer insisted the player wasn’t signed to sit on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by Darren Fletcher on arrival in Manchester at a private terminal #mulive [mu] pic.twitter.com/dGrLVjaWpC — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2021

According to the club’s official website, Ronaldo touched down on Thursday evening and is preparing for training with the Red Devils next week, presumably going into Carrington on Monday.

Darren Fletcher is the club’s technical director so it’s no real surprise he met his former teammate at the airport terminal.

After all, he would have played a major role in bringing Ronaldo back to the club, and it’s not the first time he’s received praise this summer either.

The former Real Madrid man is expected to play as Manchester United’s first-choice striker as he’s no longer the tricky winger he was during his first spell at the club.

Solskjaer knows he’s got a sensational goalscorer at the club and will look to maximise Ronaldo’s talent.

There are now doubts over what Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial‘s roles will be for the season but for now, fans are too excited to care.