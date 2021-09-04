Jadon Sancho: England star sent back to Manchester United

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will reportedly not be involved in the rest of the international break and has made his way back to the club.

The talented forward is still adjusting to his new team and while it is still early days, it looks as though he will need time before he is capable of showing his undeniable quality.

Sancho had been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar for a long time and United finally got their man this summer.

Ironically enough, he wasn’t the only superstar signing as the legendary Norwegian sealed transfers for Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo too.

The former was remarkable in his debut vs Wolves whereas the latter is expected to make his debut in the club’s next fixture.

According to the England national team’s official website, following further assessment, Sancho has been sent back to the Red Devils and will play no part in the international clashes vs Andorra and Poland.

The sensational winger is still suffering from a minor knock but is still expected to be available for Solskjaer for the match vs Newcastle.

The Peoples Person covered the news when it first emerged Sancho picked up an injury but that was back on the first of the month.

Fans at the time called for the former Borussia Dortmund man to return to Manchester rather than risk him for England’s matches.

It seems Gareth Southgate finally caved and allowed Sancho to head back and focus on his recovery instead.

Supporters will be delighted to know the knock isn’t one that will affect Manchester United but it remains to be seen if he will be deemed fit enough to start or if he will have to sit on the bench.

Ronaldo’s expected second debut would certainly soften the blow of Sancho’s potential absence from the starting XI.