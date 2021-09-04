Manchester United offered Juventus the chance to sign Edinson Cavani before transfer deadline

Manchester United offered Juventus the chance to sign Edinson Cavani after they raided the Serie A club for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old only re-signed for United in May after a very successful debut campaign, scoring 17 goals and becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even had the following to say after his renewal:

“I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more.”

“As coaches, we knew about his goalscoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.”

But having already lost his number seven shirt and likely his position within the squad as the experienced goal-getter, it now appears the club wanted rid of him altogether.

Italian outlet Calciomercato revealed the Turin based outfit rejected the chance to sign the Uruguayan and instead signed former forward Moise Kean on loan.

It is believed that it was his age and wages that put them off, as he reportedly commands a pay packet of nine million euros per year.

Juve boss Max Allegri was left fuming with the club’s decision to let CR7 go, telling the clubs hierarchy ‘these were not the agreements’ when he re-joined the club.

Allegri has a big job on his hands as he returns to his old stomping ground, with Juventus finishing fourth last term under the tutelage of former player Andrea Pirlo.

‘The Old Lady’ had won nine titles in a row before 20/21, having held a monopoly over Italian football since 2011, twice finishing runners in the Champions League during this period.

With Cavani remaining at Old Trafford he offers a brilliant backup option to Ronaldo for as long as he’s around, and will still play a major role with United hoping to compete on four fronts.