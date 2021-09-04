Manchester United star Edinson Cavani unhappy about Uruguay block

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has described himself as feeling ‘sad and hurt’ about being prevented from representing Uruguay in mid-week.

The 34-year-old was one of a host of big names due to play in ‘red list’ countries, which would have forced him into quarantining for up to 10 days on his return to the UK.

The prospect of clubs being unable to field some of their star names for upcoming games led to the Premier League blocking the availability of affected players, thereby stoking considerable club vs. country division.

As covered by Sport Witness, Cavani reacted to the ban by immediately expressing his unhappiness on social media. He expanded on this in conversation with AUFTV.

“We’re exposed to decisions that are made in the organisations of certain tournaments and leagues and either of the two decisions is detrimental to us,” Cavani told AUFTV (via El Observador).

“We do not get rich with the national team. We have a commitment to ourselves and a moral commitment to defend our country. We make wealth by wearing the national team’s jersey.

“I spoke very clearly with the professor. Going was counterproductive for everyone. I told him: ‘Professor, I’m dying to go to the national team, but I have to make a decision because here it’s difficult.

“It wasn’t going to allow me to be in rhythm and it was not going to let me be either for the club or for the national team.

“I stayed here champing at the bit, really wanting to be there.”

Cavani’s situation seems especially strained given he was one of United’s most delayed summer returnees, having taken part in the Copa America during June and July.

His badly truncated pre-season has given him very little time to find match fitness at club level and, three games into the new season, he’s barely figured in any meaningful sense.

That said, despite clearly enjoying English football, one thing he surely won’t be enamoured of is the league’s governing bodies, having already been charged by the FA with misconduct over a social media post late last year.

Ultimately, United fans will be hoping he can put his simmering international disappointment to one side and get back to doing what he does best – scoring goals and inspiring teammates.