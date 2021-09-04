Rafel and Fabio Da Silva: Manchester United players should be thankful for Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United stars and fan-favourites Rafael and Fabio Da Silva have opened up on what life was like with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world-class forward secured a stunning move back to Old Trafford and supporters are keen to see how he’ll do in his second spell.

The Da Silva twins were always loved at United and although things didn’t work out as everyone hoped, their passion for the club has always been obvious.

Ronaldo played with the tenacious pair for around a year and a half and it’s safe to say he inspired them both.

However, it seems he did even more than just inspire, as he played his part in ensuring they both came to Manchester in the first place.

According to the Daily Mail, Fabio explained how Ronaldo convinced the twins to join the Red Devils: “First it was a Portuguese greeting. Then the voice says: ‘It is Cristiano Ronaldo.’

“I think it is a joke but he says: ‘No, it is Cristiano here. I’m calling you to tell you to come to United. I can help you guys so you need to come. You’re going to enjoy.’

“Sir Alex Ferguson must have known about Arsenal. This was his way of making sure we came to Manchester. It worked.”

Rafael explained Ronaldo’s affect on him: “He did extraordinary things and we gained our own confidence from that.”

While Fabio added: “He is my hero, the best/ He helped me a lot, saying: ‘Don’t worry, just play. Calm, cool. I will be here for you.’

“That meant so much and, of course, his talent is something I’ve never seen in my life.

“I love him because he set a very big example for young boys like us. That is what he will do for the players this second time.

“The things I took from Cristiano are for life. The players about to play with him now at United should be thankful every day.”

What goes around, comes around in some senses as Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, and Bruno Fernandes all reportedly spoke to Ronaldo to convince him to make the switch from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already heaped praise on the former Real Madrid man and insisted the club’s youngsters will learn plenty with him being at the club now.

This came after many media outlets claimed Manchester United’s young stars will suffer from Ronaldo’s presence as he threatens their ability to get regular minutes.