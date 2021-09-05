Anthony Elanga: Cristiano Ronaldo return left me star-struck

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has admitted he was star-struck when he heard the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

The world-class Portuguese opted to depart from Juventus this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made sure to pounce on his availability.

Although fans were thoroughly pleased with the purchase, it didn’t stop certain sections of the media to criticise the move.

One argument was that Ronaldo would harm the progression of United’s upcoming exciting batch of youngsters but Elanga begs to differ.

The young Swede is delighted with the former Real Madrid star’s arrival and vows to do his utmost to learn from his now new teammate.

According to Fotbollskanalen, Elanga said: “I was star-struck when I heard that he would come to United, but I have calmed down a bit now.

“I will check everything with Ronaldo. How he does what he does, what he does before and after training. I will ask questions that anyone would ask.

“He has won everything with United and knows what it takes to play for the club. He’s a legend. I have heard that he talks a lot with young players and I look forward to meeting him.

“I was ready if they wanted to loan me. As a young player you have to be ready, but I’m happy to be where I am at United now and I want to show them what I can do.

“I’m always ready if the coach calls me. I show what I can do in training and if I get the opportunity, I take it.”

Elanga was expected to be sent on loan, particularly since there were many interested parties in the Championship.

Ronaldo’s return also meant the teenage winger’s spot in the first-team became even more under threat.

However, perhaps Daniel James‘ departure to Leeds United on deadline day saw Solskjaer opt against letting Elanga leave.

After all, it’s a long season with plenty of complications caused by Covid-19 so a big and fit squad will be needed.

Elanga can play on either wing as well as a striker so he’ll provide plenty of cover during the season should Solskjaer use him.