Ed Woodward: Successor at Manchester United expected to be announced soon

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up towards announcing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s successor and fans might not be all too happy.

Supporters are all too familiar with the aforementioned club executive and perhaps that is part of the major problem.

Fans have criticised Woodward many times in the past for seemingly not knowing what he’s doing, as he played a big role in United’s demise since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s retirement.

However, supporters also know to point a finger at owners the Glazer family who appointed their teacher’s pet in the first place.

Nonetheless, he’s expected to step down towards the end of the year after he announced he would resign following the European Super League debacle.

According to Sky News, group managing director Richard Arnold is expected to take over from Woodward, and an announcement could be made within weeks.

However, the insider who reported this information warned the decision hasn’t been formalised and could still change while another source insisted an announcement would be made ‘before the end of the year’.

Arnold is believed to have fought off two other United executives to claim Woodward’s job, even potentially gaining the title of chief executive rather than his apparent predecessor’s executive vice-chairman role.

When Sky News approached the club, a spokesman refused to be drawn into any games, describing the news as ‘speculation’.

Arnold was seen as Woodward’s most viable successor when it was initially announced there would be a change in the position in the first place.

Fans were hoping a more experienced person and someone who has a footballing background would be in charge instead.

Some even hoped Ajax’s CEO and former Red Devil Edwin van der Sar would return to the club and help navigate it to a new and more successful era.