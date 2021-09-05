Javier Hernandez opens up on what it was like to work with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United fan favourite Javier Hernandez has spoke about his admiration for former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Mexican striker enjoyed a solid five years at Old Trafford, bagging 59 goals in 157 games whilst winning two Premier League titles and a Community Shield.

With 50 of his United goals coming under the Scotsman’s tutelage, the 2011 Champions League runner up departed after falling out of favour with David Moyes and then Louis Van Gaal.

The 33-year-old now plies his trade for LA Galaxy having enjoyed spells with Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla since leaving Manchester.

Hernandez had this to say while appearing as a guest on the UTD podcast:

“The way he presented himself and the way he treated you like a human. The way he treated my family, for me it was like, yeah, I will kill myself for this manager inside the pitch, for sure. For sure!”

“If he treats my family that way, man, I will vomit after every game if it helps him to achieve in games and championships. He was an amazing man. It’s hard to believe.”

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for ‘Chicharito’, especially dealing with the boss’ thick Glaswegian accent:

“The coach Sir Alex Ferguson came, and it was one of the most complicated calls.”

“His Scottish accent, man… and in that moment I wasn’t aware of that language, so it was so complicated to understand, so you could see me pushing the phone.”

“You have to imagine; he was speaking from Manchester, and I was in Guadalajara. It was the first time we’d spoke, imagine the connection, too, so I was never in my life so focused on a phone call.”

The Mexican international has also recently spoke about his struggles with mental health after a difficult year off the pitch that saw him lose his grandad.

But now seemingly in a better place and back to doing what he does best, scoring goals, things are looking better for ‘little pea’.