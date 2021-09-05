Kieran Trippier: Manchester United look to January transfer window for potential purchase

Manchester United will reportedly try to secure Kieran Trippier’s services once more despite Atletico Madrid refusing to cave in the transfer window.

The solid right-back was said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar as he looked to add depth to his defence.

United were believed to be keen on Trippier as he would provide a good attacking option in comparison to Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s typically reserved nature.

It was also said Solskjaer wanted real competition for the young Englishman in comparison to the out-of-form Brandon Williams.

Unfortunately the move didn’t transpire as the two European giants were too far apart in their evaluation of the player.

According to SportWitness, Atletico Madrid weren’t open to negotiating Trippier’s transfer to the Red Devils this summer.

The report claims Solskjaer ‘tried until the last minute to sign him’ but the experienced Englishman was considered too ‘vital’ to let go.

It’s believed Manchester United tried until the last minute to sign Trippier but the Spanish giants ‘managed to retain him’, despite anticipations he would ‘end up’ in the Premier League.

The report continues by claiming the talented defender has a €60m release clause but Solskjaer’s side are still ‘expected to return’ to attempt to sign him once more in January.

Diogo Dalot, who himself was linked with a move to AC Milan, ended up staying at Old Trafford and is the one now expected to challenge Wan-Bissaka.

The young Portuguese was once touted as a future world-class full-back when he was brought in by Jose Mourinho.

Unfortunately injuries and a loss of confidence has seen Dalot unable to fulfil potential but now that he’s been given a chance by Solskjaer, perhaps he can get back on track.