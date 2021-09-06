Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Man United fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a photograph of himself on Instagram in his new Manchester United number 7 shirt.

The Portuguese legend has been granted special dispensation to wear the number after it had initially been registered to Edinson Cavani.

The Premier League allowed the change, which also had Cavani’s blessing, on the proviso that fans with ‘Cavani 7’ shirts would be granted a refund or replacement.

Cavani has adopted the number 21, his shirt number for Uruguay.

Ronaldo added to the picture the caption ‘I’m back where I belong. My never ending love’.

His comment on the post was ‘7 is the magic number’.

At the time of going to press, the post had received over 8 million likes.

Shirt sales have broken all records, with over €38 million being made in the first 12 hours of it going on sale.

Stocks have run out both online and in stores.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut in the shirt on Saturday, when United face Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Kick off is at 3pm, with extended highlights scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports at 8.30pm in the evening.

Tickets for the game are believed to be costing £2,500 through agencies and on the black market.