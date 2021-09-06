Donny Van de Beek: Dutch midfielder was close to joining Everton this summer, claims agent

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek was reportedly close to joining Everton in this transfer window.

In a recent interview with Ziggo Sport, the 24 year old’s agent Guido Albers spoke about his conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board.

“We had conversations with Solskjaer and the board. We took the initiative to find a club, and our search ended up at Everton. We opened talks with Marcel Brands and Farhad Moshiri.”

“The picture at Everton was almost complete.”

“On Monday night, we received a call from Solskjaer and the club who told us that a transfer was out of the question and that he had to report himself to train the next morning.”

Van de Beek endured a difficult start to his Man United career, starting just four games in the 2020/21 season.

The Dutchman was used sparingly, mainly in domestic cup competitions, i.e. in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Moreover, Van de Beek has failed to feature in any of the three games played this season.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will move him further down the pecking order, claims his agent.

He stated: “Cristiano arrived on Friday, which we knew was bad news for us. Pogba plays on the left, and with Cristiano’s arrival, it means another extra player in midfield, with Pogba moving away from the left.”

After a forgettable first season in England, Van de Beek is reportedly eager to make his mark.

The Dutch midfielder has worked hard in pre-season and has bulked up significantly. His agent is confident that the 24 year old will regularly feature this campaign.

“The way the conversation went this time compared to last summer… things are much more clear now. I have full expectations that Donny will get his chance now.”