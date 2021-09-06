Donny van de Beek speaks out on future at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has spoken out about his future at Manchester United.

The midfielder signed joined the club from Ajax back in 2020 and showed promise as he scored on his competitive debut against Crystal Palace in the opening game of the season.

However, he made few appearances in his first season, starting just four Premier League games.

His position at the club has been shrouded with controversy recently as his agent has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not giving him more game time and not letting him go in the transfer window.

In a recent interview with United legend Rio Ferdinand, Van de Beek sounded positive as he spoke about his future at the club.

“Ole told me: ‘from what I see in training… I see a different Donny now.’ He was really positive about me. And I need to trust him,” he said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

Refreshing to sit down with @donny_beek6 on #VibeWithFive today… positive mindset, plans on playing, whether he’s a no6 or no8 & the future at Man United! Big respect for coming on bro 🤝 #MUFC 🎙 https://t.co/PKYejzJkaR pic.twitter.com/G4G1IUiryg — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 6, 2021

The Dutchman added, “If he doesn’t need me, he would have let me go. I think he has plans for me. I hope that one day I can show the people what I can do.”

Speaking about where he best fits within the team, Van de Beek said, “It’s really difficult to say because it depends on how you play as a team. I think the way we play, for me, the best position is as a number 6 or 8.”

The 24 year old was pressed on adapting to play in the English league and insisted that the experience he has gained over the past year will stand him in good stead moving forward.

“He [Solskjaer] can see that I now have one-year experience here in England. If he sees me now and in the beginning, he sees a big difference. I train really hard every day.”

The United star was ruled out of playing for his country during the Euros due to injury but says he is stronger now.

“I’m feeling well. I’m in good shape so I hope that I can show the people that I improved a lot.”

Van de Beek will hope he has done enough on the training ground to prove he has what it takes to appear in Solskjaer’s starting XI more frequently than he did last year.