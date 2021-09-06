Jesse Lingard explains the reasons behind the iconic celebration of his first goal



Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored a brace during his match with England where he celebrated his first goal using the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Sui’ celebration.

The Portuguese forward returned to Man United during the closing days of the transfer window and many people included Lingard reacted with joy over the final arrival of the transfer window.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Lingard was in blistering form yesterday scoring two goals against Andorra.

His selection for this international window came as a bit of a surprise for many fans, with the player only playing a few competitive minutes since his call-up to the international friendlies before the European Championships.

In an article from the Metro, Lingard explained why he celebrated his first goal in a similar fashion to Ronaldo’s ‘Sui’ celebration.

Lingard also added his own twist to the celebration with his normal routine mixed in with Ronaldo’s.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS shortly after the game, Lingard revealed that he had made a promise to England star Mason Mount that if he scored a goal, he would do the iconic Ronaldo ‘Sui’ celebration.

“Me and Mason were thinking about celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano’s and I said I’d do it if I scored.”

“It’s a little welcoming gift for him. He’ll settle in very quickly and it will help the team tremendously this season.”

United fans will be excited over the fact that Ronaldo has had such a great impact on the players and it’s clear to see that the signing has had a positive impact with this celebration.

The Red Devils face Newcastle at the weekend in the Premier League and fans will be hoping to see a second debut for Ronaldo after waiting patiently since the end of the transfer window a few days ago.

Many will be wondering if Lingard will ever get the chance to combine with somebody he looks up to especially after his bright form in recent months.

