Jesse Lingard: Manchester United fans excited by match-winning performance

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased to see Jesse Lingard in fine form for his country, after his match-winning performance vs Andorra.

Gareth Southgate included the talented Englishman in his squad for the September international break despite the player’s lack of minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up keeping Lingard at United this summer as West Ham seemingly refused to cough up the cash needed to sign him.

The legendary Norwegian praised the academy product many times since, insisting the player has a big role to play for the season.

Lingard’s versatility could potentially help him grab much-needed appearances and he’s certainly sent a message to Solskjaer with his performance vs Andorra.

Lingard can play on either flank as well as an attacking-midfielder and has occasionally even been used as a striker in his career.

This type of versatility means he would provide good cover to the starting XI, though no one truly expects him to break into it.

After all, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood all play in the positions Lingard can play in.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Solskjaer uses him over the course of the season and if he still has a career at Old Trafford.

