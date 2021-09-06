Manchester United fans hail brilliant Jude Bellingham display

Judging by his current rate of progress, Manchester United might already be ruing the day they allowed a young Jude Bellingham to slip through their fingers.

So keen were the Red Devils to snare the then-Birmingham City prodigy that they even asked the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to lead the Carrington welcome committee.

Despite having the formidable Scot on hand to roll out the red carpet, Bellingham instead opted to further his development via the increasingly popular route of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old had an impressive impact in his first full Bundesliga season, contributing 8 goal involvements in his 46 appearances.

And he’s already given a clear indication that he’s taken his game to the next level this season, with 3 assists and 1 goal in his first 5 club appearances.

His excellent displays in Germany have seen him break into Gareth Southgate’s England squad, where he is already establishing himself as a potential future superstar.

The rangy midfielder was excellent during last night’s 4-0 win over Andorra, combining grit and flair to put in very assured and complete midfield display.

His impressive showing didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with United fans clamouring for the exciting young Brummie to come to Old Trafford.

'What a player! You Sir are gonna have a long, successful and distinguished career…please come to Man Utd when you're done in Germany! You even got Sir Alex to give you a personal tour, that's what we think of you at Man Utd!'

However, the England man recently extended his Dortmund contract until 2025, so his growing army of admirers should expect a Sancho-esque wait before their dreams are likely to be realised.