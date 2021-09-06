Paul Pogba is excited over Manchester United’s latest signings



Manchester United’s latest arrivals Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo are already having a positive impact on Paul Pogba after what has been a very good transfer window for the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some persuading to do when it comes to Pogba and his contract as he has now entered the last year of his deal.

The manager will be hoping that these incredible signings including Jadon Sancho will help convince him to stay after a disappointing final in the Europa League last season.

According to Get French Football News, the midfielder spoke about the two latest arrivals and what that means for him.

Pogba spoke very highly of Raphael Varane after knowing him for many years.

“Raph’s [Raphaël Varane] arrival is a positive for the club, we have a great relationship, we’ve known each other for a while.”

“I’m happy that he’s with us at Manchester to bring his experience and quality to the table.”

Pogba and Varane both feature in the French team and have a good connection while on the pitch.

They’re also both the same age so they have come through the ranks together and also have shared a lot of France’s success together.

In regard to Ronaldo, the 28-year-old showed his excitement about having such a quality player on the team.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player.”

“He’s going to raise the level of the team.”

Man United next face Newcastle United in the Premier League where fans will hopefully get to see a home debut for Varane after his full debut vs. Wolves at the Molineux Stadium and a second home debut for Ronaldo.

