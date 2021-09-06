Scott McTominay: Manchester United star pictured back in training

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Scott McTominay is back in training following a spell on the sidelines.

The talented midfielder was forced to sit out a match or two due to his need for a small surgery as he had been secretly suffering from a knock.

It’s believed McTominay had a niggling groin injury dating back to last season but played through the pain barrier for club and country.

However, when it became clear the knock wasn’t going to heal on his own, he and United agreed to have the surgery so that he could use the international break as a period of recovery.

With McTominay back in training, it proves the plan was successful and the hope is it won’t be a recurring injury and he can kick on for the season.

Need this fella back in the team ASAP. pic.twitter.com/UxGEsOKtpO — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 6, 2021

Alex Telles was another previously injured player who also made a return to training, meaning the club’s only long-term absentee is Marcus Rashford.

Amad Diallo is another who suffered a knock that caused him to miss out on a move to Holland for a loan spell at the last minute.

However, it seems he wasn’t considered as a key first-team member, unlike Jadon Sancho who pulled out of the England squad due to an injury.

Luckily it looks as though the former Borussia Dortmund man is expected to be ready for the clash vs Newcastle United on Saturday.

Even Phil Jones has been involved with training sessions of late and it looks as though he’s on his way to getting his career back on track.

McTominay’s presence in midfield was thoroughly missed in the battle with Wolves, though the Red Devils squeezed by with a 1-0 victory.