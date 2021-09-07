Official: Cristiano Ronaldo trained with United today, he’s ready for Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained with Manchester United for the first time since re-signing with the club.

The Portuguese international, who joined the club from Juventus in this summer’s transfer window, was seen at Carrington getting reacquainted with manager and former team mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United shared the pictures on social media.

Reports suggest that he then went on to meet his new teammates and joined in with the session.

Ronaldo is home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w3uKHjoy2Y — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) September 7, 2021

There was speculation that Ronaldo wouldn’t be able to meet up with the team until Friday just one day before their next game against Newcastle.

However it looks like those rumours were false as he began training for the first time today.

The forward played at United from 2003 to 2009 scoring 118 goals for the Reds.

He’ll hope to pick up where he left off on his second debut for the club which could happen as early as Saturday September 11th.

Tickets for the Newcastle game sold like hot cakes after Ronaldo was announced, in anticipation that the star might start.

Tickets are now swapping hands for £2,500 in some cases.

As fans eagerly await training pictures many are getting excited by United’s strong attacking prospects with Ronaldo set to join Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani as attacking options.