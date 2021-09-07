Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo training with Man United again for the first time since returning

Cristiano Ronaldo has held his first training session today at Carrington, ahead of a possible second debut for Manchester United.

The 36 year old arrived in Manchester on Thursday after breaking the men’s international goal scoring record with Portugal.

Ronaldo met with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the manager’s office today before being introduced to the players who are currently training.

The Portuguese has a number of days to train and be prepared for the clash against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

On Instagram, Fabrizio Romano revealed the details behind the payment structure of the deal between United and Juventus.

“ Manchester United will pay €15m guaranteed to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo signing… but in five years. €3m per year until 2026, so in five different instalments. Agreed.”

“€8m add ons are also included in the deal between Juve and Man Utd. €5m potentially easy to reach, €3m more complicated. “

United fans will be eager to watch their star man back in a red shirt.

Even at the age of 36, Ronaldo looks fitter than ever- and is tailor-made for the Premier League.

Solskjaer will hope that his arrival can increase the entire team’s level and enhance their chances of winning silverware in this campaign.