Cristiano Ronaldo to start Man United training tomorrow despite claims of delay

Stories circulating in the British press claim that Cristiano Ronaldo will not complete quarantine until Friday appear to be wide of the mark.

Ronaldo sensationally re-joined United from Juventus just 48 hours before the transfer window closed and is currently self-isolating at his new home in Manchester.

The reports, originating in The Sun, claim that the delayed self-isolation period will mean that the Portuguese legend will only have one day of training with his new United teammates before Saturday’s visit from Newcastle United.

However, this conflicts with reports in the Portuguese press, which claim that the 36-year-old will start training with the squad at Carrington tomorrow.

The Sun says:

‘Ronaldo will only have one day’s training with his team-mates after having to isolate for five days in his Cheshire mansion due to Covid rules.

‘Even without the Covid restrictions, the international break would have restricted Solskjaer to just Friday to integrate Ronaldo into the side.’

However, it has been well-reported that Ronaldo flew to Manchester last Thursday evening, meaning that his five-day isolation period should end this evening (Tuesday).

And the player’s early release from international duties, after picking up a yellow card for a goal celebration against Ireland, means that he should not require the usual recovery time after international duty as The Sun suggests.

According to Portuguese outlet Record:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo ends his quarantine period today (five days) and does not hide his desire to start working with the Manchester United squad, something that should happen tomorrow.’

This makes far more sense unless The Sun knows something the rest of the world doesn’t, and which it has not explained.

Fans will not have long to wait to find out who is right, as the world’s cameras will no doubt be trained at the gates of Carrington tomorrow morning to get an early glimpse of the megastar’s arrival.