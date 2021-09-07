Eric Bailly commits horror challenge on international duty with Ivory Coast

Eric Bailly highlighted the erratic nature of his game in the Ivory Coast’s 2-1 win over Cameroon.

The World Cup qualifier was going according to plan for Les Elephants, with former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller scoring twice before half time.

But 15 minutes into the second half Bailly went up for a header in the box and somehow managed to kick Karl Toko Ekambi in the head, a clear penalty if not a downright assault.

The penalty was converted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, leading to a nervy final half an hour for the 2015 African Cup of Nations champions.

Nevertheless, the home side held on and now sit top of their World Cup qualification group with a great chance of making the tournament in Qatar.

Bailly made his international debut just prior to the 2015 African Cup of Nations, playing his way into the team and playing all six games as they secured their first title since 1992.

He has gone on to play in one further AFCON competition and this summers Olympics, departing in the group stages and quarter finals respectively.

The 27-year-old may struggle for game time at club level this term after the arrival of Raphael Varane and now likely finds himself as United’s fourth choice centre back.

Speaking ahead of the new season to the club’s media outlet, Bailly had this to say about the strength of the squad:

“We have a very strong squad – we have brought in Varane, who has good experience and is a very good player. Ten years, I think he had in Spain, winning many trophies and that is very good for the mentality of the team.”

“Sancho is a good young player and has come to help the team. This season, we are all here to try to win trophies.”

“For me, this season, the first thing is to be injury-free, to train well and wait for my time.”