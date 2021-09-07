Jadon Sancho: I haven’t stopped smiling since joining Manchester United

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has opened up on his new surroundings and teammates in a light-hearted interview.

The sensational winger finally joined from Borussia Dortmund this summer and fans are keen to see him show his obvious talent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to ease Sancho into the first-team rather than throw him in at the deep end, meaning supporters will have to be patient before he’s in full flow.

The young Englishman will have to adapt to a new league and a new club so it makes sense if he needs time to adjust.

Solskjaer has largely used him as a left-winger in the absence of Marcus Rashford but his versatility has been obvious at times too.

According to the Express, Sancho said: “I haven’t stopped smiling. I’m just happy to be here and be part of the Red Devils and the team.

“Especially when I made my debut – the lads have been very good with me and made it easier.

“That’s going to be a crazy link up when Marcus gets back. Obviously I’ve seen a bit of Mason recently in training – he’s crazy.

“We’re still getting to know each other, obviously movements and things like that, getting our understanding, but it’s going to be crazy all three of us on the pitch.

“I’m going to keep playing my game. I’m not going to change what I’ve been doing over in Germany. I’ve just got to bring it here and hopefully I can show the fans what I can deliver.”

Fans are equally excited to see the partnership between the three young Englishmen but players such as Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Edinson Cavani threaten that heart-stopping trio.

Bruno Fernandes is more or less unchallenged in his number 10 spot and will likely enjoy feeding any trio he’s surrounded by.

Ronaldo is expected to take the striker position, leaving Cavani and Martial fighting for scraps.

It’s clear to see Solskjaer has plenty of stunning options in his attack and that he just needs to ensure his midfield is able to get the ball to them successfully.

The versatility of the attacking players will also come in handy as they can rotate plenty in order to confuse opposition defences.