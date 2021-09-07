Jadon Sancho trains with Manchester United ahead of Newcastle after injury concerns

Jadon Sancho is back in training for Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was ruled out of the England squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland due to a minor knock.

Man United fans will be delighted to see Sancho training and possibly in contention to make his first start against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The England international looked sharp in the few minutes he did play against Leeds United and Southampton.

With the departure of Daniel James, Sancho will certainly look to nail down the right-wing spot in the team.

However, the scintillating form of Mason Greenwood and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo might force Solskjaer to alter Sancho’s position for the time being.

Greenwood has been United’s best player so far this season, scoring in all three games; meanwhile, Ronaldo is set to occupy the striker role.

Sancho might be forced to play on the left wing, allowing Paul Pogba to operate in midfield.

This will not be an issue for the 21 year old, who is a versatile player. At Borussia Dortmund, he played in multiple positions across the attacking line.

Sancho will be eager to make a mark in front of a packed Old Trafford this Saturday.