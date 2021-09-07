Luke Shaw praises ‘scary’ teammate Mason Greenwood after explosive start to the season

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on his fellow Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood, fresh of his explosive start to the season.

The 19-year-old’s place was under serious threat following the signings of both Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But three goals in three games have made him basically undroppable for the foreseeable future.

His goal against Leeds United made him the third youngest United player to notch 30 goals and his goal against Wolves saw him join an elite club of four players to score twenty Premier League goals as a teenager.

Describing United’s number 11 as ‘scary’, Shaw told YouTube channel UMM:

“He hates coming up against me in training! But the talent he’s got is so scary it’s unbelievable.”

“I think he’ll be one of the most talked about players in the world in the next 2 or 3 years.”

Shaw is not the only first team player to sign Greenwood’s praises, with skipper Harry Maguire also telling UMM this:

“He’s so young, so refreshing. He’s got everything – every attribute to keep pushing on and improving.”

“You’ve seen he can play down the right and the middle as well. I think the hardest thing in training is that you can’t give him a yard, because if you give him a yard it ends up in the back of the net, his finishing is that good.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely occupy the central striker role for much of the season, leaving Greenwood to battle it out with Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba for a slot on the wing.

While it seems clear his future lies through the middle, learning from the likes of Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will be hugely beneficial for United’s starboy.