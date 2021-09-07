Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles back at Man United’s training ground

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Carrington, interacting with the manager who signed him in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The sensational Portuguese was back in Manchester on Thursday evening, with pictures emerging then of former star and current technical director Darren Fletcher meeting him at the terminal.

Rumours grew that Ronaldo potentially won’t be a part of the starting XI for the clash against Newcastle United as he was apparently quarantining.

However, it seems his quarantine period is over and those rumours were proven to be false rather quickly.

Ronaldo being back at Carrington means he’ll have at least a few days worth of training under his belt before United take on Newcastle.

Ronaldo meets the Ole in Carrington. pic.twitter.com/kMicgThwrL — Man Utd Stuff (@ManUtdStuff) September 7, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer selects Ronaldo or not and in what role the player will be used in.

The Red Devils are spoilt for attacking choices with Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford all capable options.

The key to unlocking them all will be to ensure Solskjaer extracts the most from his midfield- a task that might prove too great after not investing in that position this summer.

Manchester United fans had hoped a new face would be brought in at the last minute but it was a relatively quiet transfer deadline day.

Daniel James left to join Leeds United, almost as a direct consequence of Ronaldo’s arrival and supporters wished the young Welshman well.

Solskjaer may choose to introduce the former Real Madrid man slowly but fans will be eagerly waiting for his second debut.