Youri Tielemans: Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United interest in Leicester City star

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United fans should keep an eye on Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans as it’s a transfer that could potentially happen.

It’s not the first time the talented Belgian has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but speculation had died for a while.

Interest in Tielemans was replaced by interest in the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Real Madrid’s new boy Eduardo Camavinga, and Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

However, United ended up not signing any midfielders, instead bringing in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s believed interest in investing in the engine room hasn’t ended though and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have his eye on Tielemans, potentially as a replacement to Paul Pogba.

According to Leicestershire Live, Romano said: “Behind the scenes, many clubs wanted to sign Youri Tielemans this summer.

“They wanted to keep this player. He was also thinking about his future and he decided to stay.

“I think this summer was really complicated for him to move because, after the Euros, his price was around £60m to £65m.

“Many top clubs were not able to approach Tielemans because the cost of the deal was really complicated. But next summer, Youri Tielemans will be one to watch.

“I am told that he is on many top clubs’ list. Real Madrid have his name in mind for the future, Barcelona the same.

“In England many clubs are interested. Manchester United have to decide on Paul Pogba but Tielemans is one to watch for the future for Manchester United.

“Leicester are very good in their strategy. They said no over James Maddison and said no for Tielemans.

“They always protect their best players. It will not be easy to sign him because Leicester will put a big price on this player.”

One of the reasons why Manchester United failed in their pursuit of Rice is because of West Ham’s high price tag.

Premier League clubs are largely rich and can afford to not sell for low prices, making it often cheaper to purchase from abroad instead.

Although the circumstances are different and many factors are in play, United did sign Varane for less than what Arsenal spent to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to cough up Ben White for example.